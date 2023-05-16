Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,562 shares of company stock worth $2,342,697 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

