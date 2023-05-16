Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Aviva PLC grew its position in ANSYS by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in ANSYS by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ANSYS by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,762 shares of company stock worth $4,664,487. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS opened at $298.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.00 and a 200-day moving average of $274.87. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

