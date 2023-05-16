Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,888 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.30.

TROW opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

