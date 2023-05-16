Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.53, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

