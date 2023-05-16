Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,478 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after buying an additional 809,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after buying an additional 667,905 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after buying an additional 450,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $169.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

