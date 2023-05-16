Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,632,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,352 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,035 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

