Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,248 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 310.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,081 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Plug Power by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Plug Power by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,819,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Plug Power by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after buying an additional 826,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,757,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

PLUG opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

