Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. Politan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,234,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Masimo by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,439,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $173.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.63 and a 200-day moving average of $162.60.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

