Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sanofi Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66.
Sanofi Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.
Sanofi Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
