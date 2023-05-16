Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

