Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases New Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman acquired 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $201,667.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $660,667.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

NYSE:FG opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.19. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

