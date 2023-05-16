Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 643,642 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,577,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 643,642 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.64% of Marten Transport worth $90,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,037,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 85,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 835.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $106,897.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marten Transport Stock Down 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

