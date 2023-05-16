Jennison Associates LLC Has $28.94 Million Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,288 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.09% of MaxLinear worth $28,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MXL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MaxLinear by 26.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXL. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

