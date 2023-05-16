Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,696 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,696 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $78,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

AMP opened at $298.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.72 and its 200 day moving average is $319.20. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.