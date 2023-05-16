Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,199 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.94% of Avient worth $28,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 398.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $52.37. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

