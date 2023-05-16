Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $92.78 Million Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,410 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.57% of UniFirst worth $92,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UNF opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $205.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.45 and a 200-day moving average of $186.69.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Featured Articles

