Jennison Associates LLC Has $25.46 Million Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,278,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 622,420 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $25,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,874,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,018,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 698,808 shares during the period. Price Jennifer C. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 690,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 541,468 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,045,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 416,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $422.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $146.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson acquired 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 136,000 shares of company stock worth $825,120. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

