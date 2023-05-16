Jennison Associates LLC Sells 5,521 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $25,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of MRVL opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.42, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

