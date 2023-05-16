Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,211 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $150.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

