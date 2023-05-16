Morgan Stanley Downgrades Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) to Equal Weight

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $121.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $127.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s previous close.

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $2,411,376. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,228,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 551.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,828,000 after purchasing an additional 521,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,310,000 after purchasing an additional 512,856 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

