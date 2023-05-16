Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE LH opened at $222.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.34. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

