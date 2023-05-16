América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to Buy by New Street Research

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00. New Street Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.