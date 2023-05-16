MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTX opened at $293.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

