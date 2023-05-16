Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Boosted by KeyCorp

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Portland General Electric in a report released on Sunday, May 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Portland General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.