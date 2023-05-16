NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $104.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

NovoCure stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.35. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 0.81.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,294.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,097,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,294.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533 over the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

