Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,264 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.