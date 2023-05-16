Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $951,253.37 and $3.99 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00121897 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00047722 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00030260 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

