Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 4,107 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 648,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.9 %

DFS opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.03. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

