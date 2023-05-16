Short Interest in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Increases By 13.4%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 344,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 608,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 410,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 181,986 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $715.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CL King lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

