The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,260,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 16,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after buying an additional 5,223,114 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,125,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,655,000 after buying an additional 333,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,207,000 after buying an additional 605,112 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CG opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.63%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

