Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 9,303,523 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Price Performance
UBER stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
