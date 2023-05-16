Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 9,303,523 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

