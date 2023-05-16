FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Up 13.4% in April

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 459,300 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

FSD Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUGE opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.59. FSD Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FSD Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in FSD Pharma by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FSD Pharma by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the end cannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

