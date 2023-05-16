Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,781 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $299,531.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 41,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,342 in the last ninety days. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIN opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

