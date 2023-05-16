Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

PB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:PB opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $78.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 61,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,556 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 539.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

