Kaspa Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $392.20 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,552,480,064 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,547,708,043.867622. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02180332 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $9,500,536.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

