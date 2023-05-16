Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 10,035 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,560,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,285,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 371,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 693.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

