Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.33 million and $47,404.82 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,149,563 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

