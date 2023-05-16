Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) vs. Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Head to Head Comparison

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cutera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cutera has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 1 3 1 0 2.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cutera and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cutera presently has a consensus target price of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 102.54%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cutera is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera -32.62% -489.05% -20.08% Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cutera and Precision Optics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $249.38 million 1.29 -$82.34 million ($4.81) -3.36 Precision Optics $20.42 million 1.79 -$930,000.00 $0.14 46.43

Precision Optics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera. Cutera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Cutera on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc. engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo. The company was founded by David A. Gollnick in August 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

