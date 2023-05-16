Celer Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.29 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $165.04 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

