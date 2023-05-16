Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,370.58 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,331.59 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,607.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,022.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

See Also

