Barclays Upgrades Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) to Overweight

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $115.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average of $90.63. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Amdocs Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

