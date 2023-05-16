Barclays Upgrades Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) to Overweight

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $115.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.
Amdocs Stock Performance
DOX opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average of $90.63. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amdocs (DOX)
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
- Workhorse Group: Consider Getting Back on the Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.