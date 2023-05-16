Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $451.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.52.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

