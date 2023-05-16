James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.02% of James River Group worth $23,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in James River Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 63.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Stock Down 0.3 %

James River Group stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $806.93 million, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JRVR. Barclays reduced their price objective on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James River Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.