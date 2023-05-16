Jennison Associates LLC Has $23.72 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,132 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

