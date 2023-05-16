Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 14,197 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $24,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DG opened at $218.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.