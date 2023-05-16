Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 304,733 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,733 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 9.74% of Bridge Investment Group worth $34,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,200,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,678,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,539,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 156,156 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRDG opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $283.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.10 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRDG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

