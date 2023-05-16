Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,258,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169,912 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.75% of Equitrans Midstream worth $21,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Capital International Investors raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,053,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,460,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after buying an additional 1,609,473 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

