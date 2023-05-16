Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 3,363,310 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,178,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363,310 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $23,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Grab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grab by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 748,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 316,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.77. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

