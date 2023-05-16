iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 179.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,863 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $34,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $249.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

