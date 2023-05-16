Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,434,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,534,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,369 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 285.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,680 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,720 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after buying an additional 991,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,902,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

