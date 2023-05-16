Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $21,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after purchasing an additional 795,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STERIS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after buying an additional 488,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 764,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,930,000 after acquiring an additional 374,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 532,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after acquiring an additional 306,316 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

NYSE STE opened at $210.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.02. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

